FaceFusion 2.1.3
Next generation face swapper and enhancer
StyleAligned
Style Aligned Image Generation via Shared Attention https://style-aligned-gen.github.io/
Video2Openpose
Turn any video into Openpose video https://huggingface.co/spaces/fffiloni/video2openpose2
MagicAnimate Mini
[NVIDIA GPU Only] An optimized version of MagicAnimate https://github.com/sdbds/magic-animate-for-windows
Vid2DensePose
Convert your videos to densepose and use it on MagicAnimate https://github.com/Flode-Labs/vid2densepose
MagicAnimate
[NVIDIA GPU Only] Temporally Consistent Human Image Animation using Diffusion Model https://showlab.github.io/magicanimate/
Realtime StableDiffusion
Demo showcasing ~real-time Latent Consistency Model pipeline with Diffusers and a MJPEG stream server (https://github.com/radames/Real-Time-Latent-Consistency-Model)
lavie
Text-to-Video (T2V) generation framework from Vchitect https://github.com/Vchitect/LaVie
LEDITS++
Limitless Image Editing using Text-to-Image Models
Diffusers SDXL Turbo
sdxl turbo
A Real-Time Text-to-Image Generation Model
ComfyUI
Stable Diffusion & Stable Video Diffusion GUI
Stable Video Diffusion
[NVIDIA ONLY] Stable Video Diffusion Streamlit App. Currently supports Nvidia GPU machines only.
DEUS
A Realtime Creation Engine
Mirror
An AI powered mirror
Realtime BakLLaVA
llama.cpp with BakLLaVA model describes what does it see (https://github.com/Fuzzy-Search/realtime-bakllava)
Stable Diffusion web UI
One-click launcher for Stable Diffusion web UI (AUTOMATIC1111/stable-diffusion-webui)
LP-MusicCaps
LLM-Based Pseudo Music Captioning
Whisper-WebUI
A Web UI for easy subtitle using whisper model (https://github.com/jhj0517/Whisper-WebUI)
AudioSep
Separate Anything You Describe (https://huggingface.co/spaces/Audio-AGI/AudioSep)
LCM
Fast Image generator using Latent consistency models https://replicate.com/blog/run-latent-consistency-model-on-mac
Text Generation WebUI
A Gradio web UI for Large Language Models https://github.com/oobabooga/text-generation-webui
IllusionDiffusion
Generate stunning illusion artwork with StableDiffusion (A space by @angrypenguinPNGAP - created with Monster Labs QR ControlNet.
XTTS
clone voices into different languages by using just a quick 3-second audio clip. (a local version of https://huggingface.co/spaces/coqui/xtts)
RVC
1 Click Installer for Retrieval-based-Voice-Conversion-WebUI (https://github.com/RVC-Project/Retrieval-based-Voice-Conversion-WebUI)
kohya_ss
1 Click Installer for kohya_ss, a Stable Diffusion LoRa & Dreambooth WebUI (https://github.com/bmaltais/kohya_ss)
Bark Voice Cloning
Upload a clean 20 seconds WAV file of the vocal persona you want to mimic, type your text-to-speech prompt and hit submit! A local version of https://huggingface.co/spaces/fffiloni/instant-TTS-Bark-cloning
Tokenflow
Temporally consistent video editing. A local version of https://huggingface.co/spaces/weizmannscience/tokenflow
ModelScope Video2Video (Nvidia GPU only)
enhance the resolution and spatiotemporal continuity of text-generated videos and image-generated videos
ModelScope Image2Video (Nvidia GPU only)
Turn any image into a video! (Web UI created by fffiloni: https://huggingface.co/spaces/fffiloni/MS-Image2Video)
VALL-E-X
An open source implementation of Microsoft's VALL-E X zero-shot TTS model
Fooocus
Minimal Stable Diffusion UI
DenseDiffusion
Dense Text-to-Image Generation with Attention Modulation
LoRA the Explorer
Stable Diffusion LoRA Playground (HuggingFace: https://huggingface.co/spaces/multimodalart/LoraTheExplorer)
1 Click Control-Lora for ComfyUI
Install Control-Lora Models and Workflows to ComfyUI with 1 click
LDM 3D
[NVIDIA GPU ONLY] One click installer for Intel's ldm3d
audiocraft_plus
One click installer for AudioCraft_plus
Audio Webui
A webui for different audio related Neural Networks
AudioLDM 2
[Nvidia GPU only] One click installer for AudioLDM 2 Gradio UI
AudioGradio
One click installer for AudioCraft MusicGen and AudioGen Gradio UI (Requires at least Pinokio v0.0.56)
AnimateDiff
Install AnimateDiff Automatic1111 Extension and the models with one click
Xorbits Inference
LLM Web UI and API
llamacpp
Port of Facebook's LLaMA model in C/C++
Pinokio Tutorial
Simple script examples that highlight all the Pinokio APIs
